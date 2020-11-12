Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Nov 12, 2020

    Castlepoint Numa sells stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios to Bell Media

    The Canadian Press

    Pinewood Toronto Studios

    Cars and trailers sit parked outside stage 4 at the Pinewood Toronto Studios film and television complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2018. , Hannah Yoon/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Castlepoint Numa Inc. says it has sold its minority interest in Pinewood Toronto Studios to majority shareholder Bell Media.

    Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

    Castlepoint invested in Pinewood Toronto in 2009 in the wake of the financial crisis.

    Bell Media exercised its right to buy the shares through a right of first offer.

    Pinewood Toronto has 11 sound stages in the Port Lands area southeast of the city's downtown near Lake Ontario.

    Major construction began today on an expansion that will add five new sound stages as well as additional office and support space.

    BNN Bloomberg is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.