(Bloomberg) -- Regional elections in Catalonia initially scheduled for Feb. 14 have been postponed as cases of coronavirus soar and authorities toughen restrictions.

Elections will now be held on May 30, the regional government announced on Friday.

Coronavirus cases diagnosed in Catalonia in the past day rose to 2,288 on Thursday, compared to 996 on Monday. The number of people admitted to intensive care units has increased 20% in the past week, regional health authorities said.

The local government announced on Thursday that restrictions to contain the spread of the virus will remain in place for at least another week. At the moment, cities in Catalonia are locked down, social gatherings are limited to six people and there’s a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

According to polls, election results would remain split between pro and anti-independence parties. Pro-independence party Esquerra Republicana would win the regional elections, according to a GAD3 poll published by La Vanguardia newspaper last week. The Catalan Socialist Party has risen in polls over the past few days after announcing Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa would run as a candidate.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.