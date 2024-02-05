(Bloomberg) -- What could have been a quick profit from an options trade placed late Friday before Novo Holdings A/S said it would buy Catalent, Inc. appears to have turned into an even quicker loss.

In the last few minutes of trading Friday, traders bought about 1,300 contracts of $60 call options expiring Feb. 16, goosing prices from around $1.70 each to as high as $2.85. That pushed overall call volume to more than quintuple its average over the past month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Then, Novo Holdings announced early Monday its intention to buy Catalent for $63.50 per share, sending Catalent’s shares up as much 10% on the open to just shy of $60. While that should in theory have boosted the value of the options, instead they plunged, with more than 2,600 contracts trading to as low as $0.40 each.

According to Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, the call buyers may have thought the premium for the deal would have been greater — say $70, in which case they would have reaped a decent profit come this week.

To be sure, Catalent is also slated to report earnings on Friday, which may also boost trading in options expiring shortly after that.

