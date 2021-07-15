(Bloomberg) -- Catalonia’s government plans to impose a late-night curfew as the region grapples with surging infection rates ahead of the key summer holiday season.

The regional government has requested permission from the Catalan Supreme Court to impose a curfew from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. starting July 17, given the “extremely fragile” situation, regional President Pere Aragones said Wednesday evening. The measure would affect 158 towns and cities, including Barcelona, and would last at least seven days.

Catalonia, home to about 16% of the Spanish population, has the highest infection rate among the country’s 17 regions, at 1,068 cases per 100,000 people, according to Health Ministry data published Wednesday. That compares with a rate of 106 a month earlier.

Spain’s tourism industry, which accounts for about 12% of gross domestic product in normal times, is facing uncertainty as growing infection rates lead authorities across Europe to caution against travel to the Mediterranean nation.

