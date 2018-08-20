(Bloomberg) -- Catalyst Inc., a non-profit organization focused on women’s workplace issues and boosting the number of women in executive positions, has a new leader.

Lorraine Hariton will become the next chief executive officer of the 56-year-old organization as of Sept. 1, succeeding Deborah Gillis, who stepped down after 12 years with the New York based group.

Hariton, 63, takes on the role at a time the number of female chief executive officers at major U.S. corporations, never high, is falling again.

In 2018, female representation among CEOs of Fortune 500 companies dropped to 4.8 percent from 6.4 percent a year earlier. Among S&P 500 companies, once PepsiCo Inc. CEO Indra Nooyi departs in October -- and is replaced by a man, President Ramon Laguarta -- there will be 24 women at the helm, a similar 4.8 percent.

Catalyst was the first organization to perform a systematic census of women corporate officers and women on boards of Fortune 500 companies. As of May, just 68 women had ever held the CEO title at a Fortune 500 firm, according to data compiled by Catalyst.

New Urgency

Meanwhile, the world is also coming to a new understanding of the harassment and sexism that’s plagued women in the workplace, in part because of the rise of the “Me Too” movement less than a year ago. That’s a perspective Hariton says gives her work new urgency.

“Because of the great attention that’s been given to the issues of women in the workplace over the last year, and particularly some of the gender discrimination that’s come out in Silicon Valley, there’s really heightened awareness for leaders in the tech industry to work toward change,” she said.

Hariton spent much of her career in the technology industry, working at giant companies, like IBM, and small companies, including as CEO of two start-ups, Apptera and Beatnik. She also worked in the non-profit sector and at the U.S. State Department under Hillary Clinton.

STEM Focus

She joins Catalyst after a four-year stint as senior vice president of global partnerships for the New York Academy of Sciences, where she focused on increasing the number of female students in so-called STEM fields: science, technology, engineering and math.

Catalyst was founded in 1962, a year before President John F. Kennedy signed the Equal Pay Act into law, by Felice Schwartz, who served as the group’s president for three decades. It offers diversity consulting services and gives annual awards to companies that have made strides in promoting workplace gender equality.

In the year ahead, Hariton sees opportunities among startups and smaller employers. “It used to be that the focus on diversity and inclusion used to be on larger companies, but now because of all this exposure, we’re seeing heightened interest from a broader set of organizations,” she said.

