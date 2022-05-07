(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s exports of cars and vehicle components rose by almost a fifth to a record 207.5 billion rand ($13 billion) last year, partly driven by shipments of catalytic converters.

The increase means the automotive industry lifted its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to 4.3% from 4.1%, according to a report by the Automotive Industry Export Council. It suggests the sector, which accounts for 12.5% of South Africa’s export value, is recovering from damage caused by coronavirus restrictions that shuttered borders and disrupted supply chains.

The value of vehicle exports rose 14% to 138 billion rand in 2021 and shipments of catalytic converters increased more than a third to a record 35 billion rand, the report showed. The emissions-control parts made up more than half of all automotive component shipments.

Despite the improvements, the growth in the domestic industry has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, Norman Lamprecht, the council’s executive manager, said in a statement. Ongoing Covid-19 supply-chain disruptions, shortages of stock and rising energy and transport costs mean the sector that employs more than 78,000 workers will continue its stop-start recovery this year, he said.

Domestic sales of new vehicles in April were also hit by the devastating floods in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province that disrupted port operations and rail and road freight. While total sales grew 4.3% from a year earlier, it fell by 26.5% from the previous month.

