(Bloomberg) -- The day-to-day pace of crypto can be unrelenting, and no two days are alike. To help distill the latest developments in the world of digital assets, stacy-marie is joined by Bloomberg senior editors Anna Irrera and Philip Lagerkranser, for the latest edition of Friday in the Editor’s Room.In today's episode, the team tackles everything from why editors still need to be reporters to the Great Mayo Mystery and what condiments have to do with inflation. Indeed, the plot does thicken.

