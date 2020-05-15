(Bloomberg) -- Catering giant Compass Group Plc is considering raising about $2 billion in new equity to help navigate the coronavirus pandemic, in what could become the U.K.’s biggest share sale this year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The U.K.-based company is speaking with advisers about a potential stock offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It has been considering selling shares equal to roughly 10% of its issued capital, the people said.

Compass, the world’s biggest catering services provider, could announce the fundraising as soon as next week, the people said. Its shares have fallen about 40% in London trading this year, giving the company a market value of about 18 billion pounds ($21.9 billion). The benchmark FTSE 100 Index has declined about 23% over the same period.

An equity offering by Compass could become the largest in the U.K. this year, surpassing events manager and publisher Informa Plc’s 1 billion-pound offering last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It would join companies including insurer Hiscox Ltd. and online fashion retailer Asos Plc in seeking to sell new stock since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of the potential transaction could change, and there’s no certainty the deliberations will result in a deal, the people said. A representative for Compass declined to comment.

Compass runs corporate cafeterias and serves food at schools, hospitals and sports stadiums. Its customers include Bank of America Corp., Coca-Cola Co. and Google, according to Compass Group’s website.

The company said last month that about 55% of its business is closed due to lockdowns in various countries. It has suspend dividends and is seeking a waiver of covenants on its U.S. private placement debt, according to a London exchange filing. Chief Executive Officer Dominic Blakemore has temporarily taken a 30% reduction in salary, while the company’s board members and executive committee have reduced their compensation by 25%.

Negotiations with private placement debt holders can be more difficult than with traditional bondholders, and Compass could instead pursue a share sale to ensure it has enough of a buffer, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. wrote in a research report last month.

Copmass employs around 600,000 workers and serves 5.5 billion meals annually at more than 55,000 client locations, its annual report shows. It also provides other support work like cleaning, facilities management and reception services.

