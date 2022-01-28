(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. said Union Pacific Corp. will purchase 10 of its electric locomotives, making them the fourth customer for the technology.

The announcement Friday in a call with analysts comes as the company beefs up its clean-power-product offerings amid rising demand for less-polluting machinery to help combat climate change. Caterpillar said in December its Progress Rail company entered into a memorandum of understanding with BNSF and Chevron to advance the demonstration of a locomotive powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Caterpillar has made a flurry of recent moves as it expands its range of products. The company in September announced that it would sell 35 “zero-emissions” autonomous mine trucks to miner Rio Tinto Plc for a site in Western Australia, and earlier this week Teck Resources Limited announced an agreement to deploy 30 of its “zero-emissions” large-haul trucks.

