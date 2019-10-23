(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. lowered its earnings forecast as it reported the first decline in quarterly earnings in almost three years, adding to worries over a slowing global economy that have weighed on sales of its signature yellow machines.

The largest maker of mining and machinery equipment reported a 5.2% drop in sales and expects demand to be flat in the fourth quarter. Its shares fell.

Machine sales growth at the economic bellwether has slipped in Asia and the U.S. on weaker orders in construction industries, just as the company has been trying to raise prices.

The profit outlook suggests the deterioration in Asia that the company flagged in July has worsened.

Caterpillar said in July that it was counting on dealers to work through an inventory buildup to help meet 2019 profit targets, but analysts at William Blair & Co. said earlier this month that dealer inventories are instead rising and more production cuts may be needed.

The report comes a week after the International Monetary Fund cut its 2019 global growth forecast to a decade low, citing a broad deceleration across the world’s largest economies as trade tensions undermine the expansion.

Analysts had already reduced the third-quarter earnings outlook five times for Caterpillar since August. Morgan Stanley said it expects a “mild earnings recession” for the company in 2020.

The stock dropped 7.3% in the three months ended in September, the first quarterly decline since the end of 2018.

The statement was released before the start of regular trading in New York, where Caterpillar shares 6.5%.

