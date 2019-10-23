(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. lowered its earnings forecast as it reported the first decline in quarterly earnings in almost three years, adding to worries over a slowing global economy that have weighed on sales of its signature yellow machines.

The largest maker of mining and machinery equipment reported a 5.2% drop in sales and expects demand to be flat in the fourth quarter. Its shares fell.

Key Insights

  • Machine sales growth at the economic bellwether has slipped in Asia and the U.S. on weaker orders in construction industries, just as the company has been trying to raise prices.
  • The profit outlook suggests the deterioration in Asia that the company flagged in July has worsened.
  • Caterpillar said in July that it was counting on dealers to work through an inventory buildup to help meet 2019 profit targets, but analysts at William Blair & Co. said earlier this month that dealer inventories are instead rising and more production cuts may be needed.
  • The report comes a week after the International Monetary Fund cut its 2019 global growth forecast to a decade low, citing a broad deceleration across the world’s largest economies as trade tensions undermine the expansion.
  • Analysts had already reduced the third-quarter earnings outlook five times for Caterpillar since August. Morgan Stanley said it expects a “mild earnings recession” for the company in 2020.
  • The stock dropped 7.3% in the three months ended in September, the first quarterly decline since the end of 2018.

Market Reaction

  • The statement was released before the start of regular trading in New York, where Caterpillar shares 6.5%.

