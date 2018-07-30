Caterpillar lifts outlook with demand resilient to trade tension

Caterpillar Inc. beat earnings estimates and raised annual expectations as global demand for its iconic yellow machines proved resilient to a nascent trade war. Shares rose before the start of regular trading.

In raising its 2018 earnings estimates for the second time this year, Caterpillar is attempting to exorcise the demons of its first-quarter conference call, in which it warned that the first part of the year may be the “high-water mark” for margins. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company, which employs more than 100,000 people, is seen as a bellwether for global economic growth.

Caterpillar is benefiting as expansions in construction and mining gain pace. The outlook will help reassure investors rattled by the worst first half to a year for Caterpillar’s shares since 2009, when the world was struggling to emerge from a recession.

Caterpillar flagged concerns about trade even as it raised estimates based on results in the first half and continued strength in many markets.

"Recently imposed tariffs are expected to impact material costs in the second half of the year by approximately US$100 million to US$200 million, and the company expects supply chain challenges to continue to pressure freight costs,” the company said in a statement.