(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc.’s first-quarter earnings topped analysts’ estimates as surging demand and higher prices for the company’s diggers, bulldozers and trucks offset the impact of rising costs for raw materials and ongoing supply-chain issues.

The producer of construction and mining equipment posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.88 a share, surpassing the $2.61 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The company “achieved double-digit sales growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said Thursday in a statement. “We remain focused on supporting our customers and executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth.”

