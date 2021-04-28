(Bloomberg) -- Two Democratic senators are asking the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service if political interference by former President Donald Trump’s administration played any role in the stalled tax investigations of Caterpillar Inc. and Renaissance Technologies LLC.

In letters sent Wednesday, Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse ask whether William Barr, who served as attorney general for almost two years under Trump, ever communicated with the White House or Justice Department about the grand-jury investigation of Caterpillar. Before serving as attorney general, Barr represented the company in a probe that burst into view with a high-profile U.S. raid on its headquarters in March 2017.

Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Whitehouse also asked whether the Trump White House communicated with anyone at the Justice Department or IRS about Renaissance, a hedge fund whose former co-chief executive officer, Robert Mercer, was an influential backer of Trump. A bipartisan Senate panel in 2014 estimated that investors in Renaissance’s flagship Medallion fund underpaid their taxes by about $6.8 billion over more than a decade by masking short-term gains as long-term returns.

“A series of high-profile federal tax disputes involving powerful and well-connected corporations have raised important questions regarding the enforcement of conflict of interest statutes and policies to prevent political meddling in criminal investigations,” the senators wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

Caterpillar and Renaissance didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A Justice Department spokesman had no immediate comment and the IRS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The queries came a day after Wyden sent letters to Credit Suisse Group AG and Garland asking about a stalled criminal investigation that arose from a seven-year-old tax evasion scandal. President Joe Biden’s tax plan will propose $80 billion to boost the IRS’s audit capabilities over the next decade for wealthy individuals and corporations.

The senators are seeking answers to their questions by May 18.

