(Bloomberg) -- In a market hungry for good news, global economic bellwether Caterpillar Inc.’s strong quarterly results and upbeat outlook is getting rewarded handsomely.

Shares of the mining and construction equipment maker jumped as much as 10% to $217 on Thursday, set to record their biggest gain following an earnings report in at least 40 years. The rally adds to an already great run for the stock, which are currently up 3% this year, compared to S&P 500 Index’s nearly 20% decline.

The company’s third-quarter profit and revenue both topped analysts’ estimates, and it expects a strong adjusted operating profit margin for the last quarter of the year.

Caterpillar’s resilient performance also helps to calm investors as they frantically read the tea leaves of corporate earnings in a bid to understand if the global economy is going to slip into a recession. The company said strong demand for its machinery supported higher prices, helping to more than offset the erosion from rising raw-material costs that have plagued companies across sectors.

That, along with robust US economic data earlier on Thursday, injected some much needed optimism in the markets.

“Despite all the economic uncertainty out there, this was a really strong report with an across the board beat,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Christopher Ciolino said. “It should allay some concerns about a potential downturn as the industrial economy remains resilient with few signs of slowing.”

