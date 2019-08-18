(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.’s flight attendants unions said they were “saddened” and “regret” the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg and Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Paul Loo.

In a Facebook post published Sunday, the unions representing flight attendants of Cathay Pacific and sister firm Hong Kong Dragon Airlines said the resignations were made to “take up the collective responsibility and accountability for the damage of the brand due to the external factors.” The statement also called new rules set by China’s civil aviation regulator a “radical change,” but noted that the airlines have to comply with them.

New requirements from the Civil Aviation Administration of China on Aug. 9 includes suspension of staff supporting demonstrations in Hong Kong from flying to the mainland and other related activities.

“It is grievous but true that none of us including the company has experienced such radical change,” the unions said in the post. “Our workplace is now and shall continue to be greatly influenced by many unforeseeable elements.”

The unions also asked members to be cautious and not to discuss any political or religious topics while flying, to be careful when posting on social media or commenting outside of working hours on topics which could “cause significant effect on everyone of us now.” The statement also said that thorough checks on all personal items including electronic devices was now happening at some airports, and that the members should “be well prepared to avoid undesirable consequences.”

