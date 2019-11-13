(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. issued its second profit warning in less than a month as Hong Kong’s flag carrier continues to struggle from a slumping number of visitors because of the protests that have gripped the city for months.

Second-half financial results will be “significantly” lower than in the first, Cathay said in a statement Wednesday. The language in the warning was more pessimistic than what it said last month.

Overall passenger numbers in October at Cathay and Cathay Dragon fell 7.1% from a year earlier, the third straight decline. Inbound passenger traffic to Hong Kong slumped 35%, consistent with a trend in both August and September. Outbound traffic also continued to weaken, dropping 13%. Overall passenger yield remained under “significant pressure,” the airline said.

“The short-term outlook remains challenging and uncertain,” Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in the statement. “Mainland China routes, in particular, felt significant pressure with weak travel sentiment to Hong Kong by mainland tourists. Demand for premium class travel was also sluggish with passenger volume seeing a double-digit dip in October, traditionally a peak month for business travel.”

Cathay has been badly hit by months of protests that show no sign of abating. In addition to suffering a slowdown in business, the airlines has also faced a clampdown from Chinese regulators after some employees took part in demonstrations. Cathay’s decision to subsequently fire staff and warn workers about supporting the pro-democracy movement angered activists. The airline appointed a new chief executive and chairman after their predecessors resigned amid the unrest.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kyunghee Park in Singapore at kpark3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Will Davies

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.