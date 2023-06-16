(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. adjusted its pay mechanism for pilots, many of whom have criticized the company following salary and job cuts during the pandemic.

In a six-month trial starting October, the carrier will pay pilots based on the number of hours they fly or their scheduled flying time — whichever is higher, Director of Flight Operations Chris Kempis said in a statement Friday. Pilots are currently paid based on actual hours flown, meaning they end up earning less when trips are quicker than expected.

In April, Cathay management rebuked pilots for trying to extend their flying times by taxiing slowly at Hong Kong’s airport.

Cathay and its staff were hit hard by the pandemic as Hong Kong largely shut itself off from international travel, leaving the airline with little option but to drastically scale back flights. Cathay is still rebuilding and doesn’t expect to return to pre-Covid passenger capacity until the end of next year.

“This addresses pay volatility, but it’s a rounding error,” said Paul Weatherilt, chairman of the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association, which represents Cathay pilots. Pay is still on average 40% lower than pre-Covid levels, he said. “It is not going to improve pilot morale, pilot morale is rock bottom. They cut our pay permanently.”

While there’s typically only a small difference between scheduled flight time and actual hours traveled, the shortfall adds up over the course of multiple trips each month. Crews can also be taken off rostered flights with little notice, further eroding their income.

“We are committed to listening to the feedback from our pilots,” Kempis said in the statement. “We will continue to review the competitiveness of our pilot remuneration and benefits, and will make changes where suitable.”

Cathay also recently announced a 3% to 8% increase in pay for cabin crew. The policy means a new worker would earn HK$17,000 ($2,175) a month on a typical roster, and is aimed at encouraging attendants to fly more as the company contends with a staffing shortage.

