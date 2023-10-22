(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said it has canceled all flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv for the rest of this year, citing “the ongoing situation in Israel.”

Customers with tickets between the cities through March 31, 2024 “can rebook, reroute or refund their travel without the usual fees,” the company said in a statement.

Cathay first stopped flights to Israel earlier this month, along with many other airlines, after the country was attacked by Hamas. The airline operated three flights a week to Israel before it suspended the service, according to flight data company Cirium.

Israel Latest: Israel Warns Hezbollah and Steps Up Gaza Strikes

(Adds number of flights to Israel before suspension in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.