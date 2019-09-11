(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.’s passenger traffic slid 11.3% in August from a year earlier, as sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong took a toll on the airline.

Cathay said it carried a total of 2.91 million passengers last month, with load factor dropping by 7.2 percentage points to 79.9%. Inbound Hong Kong traffic fell 38% from a year earlier and outbound slid 12%, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.

“August was an incredibly challenging month, both for Cathay Pacific and for Hong Kong,” Lam said, adding that tourist arrivals were nearly half what they usually are in what is typically a busy summer holiday month. “We don’t anticipate September being any less difficult.”

