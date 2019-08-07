(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said geopolitical and trade tensions are expected to weigh on the business after the airline rebounded to a profit in the first half.

Protests in Hong Kong have cut inbound passenger traffic and are adversely affecting forward bookings, Cathay said in a statement Wednesday. First-half net income was HK$1.35 billion ($172 million), compared with a year-ago loss of HK$263 million. The average profit forecast from three analysts was HK$1.1 billion.

With some companies advising their staff to put off travel to Hong Kong, Cathay’s performance in the second half could come under further pressure. Cathay canceled more than 150 flights as a general strike shut down the city on Monday. Meanwhile, Australia’s government on Aug. 6. raised its advice level for Hong Kong, warning travelers to “exercise a high degree of caution.”

Impact from the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China could hit Cathay more in the second half as the peak season for air freight falls in the fourth quarter. Cathay is Asia’s biggest cargo airline and the business accounts for about a quarter of its revenue.

“Geopolitical and trade tensions are expected to continue to affect the global economy and, in turn, demand for air travel and air freight,” Cathay Chairman John Slosar said in the statement.

Cathay is on the last leg of a three-year transformation program to reduce costs and improve Hong Kong’s status as a transit hub in the face of rivals in China.

Passenger yields -- a gauge of money earned from flying one customer one kilometer -- fell 0.9% and cargo yields slipped 2.6%.

