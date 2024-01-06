(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific is reducing its schedule on average by 12 flights a day through to the end of February in an effort to avoid disruptions over the peak lunar new year travel period, the company said on Sunday.

“We have taken measures to ensure Cathay Pacific’s flights will operate normally for the coming Chinese New Year travel peak,” Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said in an emailed statement.

The Hong Kong carrier is preemptively adjusting its flight operations after canceling several dozen flights over Christmas and New Year due to a shortage of pilots. The airline said it is consolidating flights, focusing on routes with multiple daily flights.

