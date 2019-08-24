(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said it will show zero tolerance to employees who support or take part in illegal protests ahead of “planned activities” by trade union members around its operational hub Cathay City in Hong Kong on Aug. 26.

“Any activities that impact our ability to operate safely not only significantly disrupt the travelling public, but also jeopardize the safety of our customers and our employees,” the airline said in a statement Saturday. Hong Kong’s marquee carrier has came under pressure from mainland authorities after its employees earlier joined protests that originated from calls to resist a bill to allow extradition to the Chinese mainland.

The Airport Authority Hong Kong obtained an High Court order this week to extend an interim injunction granted on Aug. 13 banning protesters from engaging in activities that unlawfully obstruct access to the local airport. That injunction also covers Cathay City, “which is the operational hub for our global operations and as such includes facilities that are absolutely critical to our flight operations,” Cathay said in Saturday’s statement.

The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions is planning activities for Aug. 26, according to Cathay.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Dong Lyu in Beijing at dlyu3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Finbarr Flynn, Stanley James

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.