(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam pledged to run a full flight schedule over Easter and the upcoming summer months without any major cancellations, as he fronted a Hong Kong legislative hearing over a series of flight cuts.

Additionally, fares will fall to normal levels within a year, Erica Peng, Cathay’s director of customer travel, told the hearing on Friday.

Flight cancellations, high ticket prices, Hong Kong’s slow recovery from Covid and slipping standards of Cathay’s premium offering were also topics raised by lawmakers at the legislative hearing.

The airline is resisting calls from lawmakers to offer discounts and fulfill its “social responsibility” after delivering a 2023 net profit of HK$9.8 billion ($1.3 billion), a 13-year high. The profit was the airline’s first since 2019 after racking up HK$34 billion of losses during Covid.

Lam said the carrier had to be “prudent” with spending while it still had half of the government HK$19.5 billion bailout to repay, with dividends going in the form of interest payments on the rescue package. Lam added his vision of giving back to customers was rebuilding its flight schedule and investing in new products and services.

Separately, Lam said he was “confident” that no cancellations would happen over the Easter and peak summer travel months and beyond, a key period of profitability for the airline. Cathay’s CEO also used the hearing to apologize to passengers for axing almost 800 flights from late December to the end of February.

The cancellations stemmed from a shortage of reserve pilots that the airline could call on, after a higher number of aircrew than expected called in sick and others hit their flying limits.

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department concluded that Cathay’s planning team “lacked the experience and digital capability to forecast crew resources sufficiently.”

In response, the airline has delayed when it expects to recover its flight volumes to pre-Covid levels by three months in order to stabilize its schedule. The company now plans to return to 2019 levels by the first quarter of 2025.

Cathay’s mitigation measures include increasing the number of pilots in reserve by almost 40% to as many as 110 pilots a day. It’s also maintaining special flying allowances for crews during peak travel periods. Schedule planners, meanwhile, will be able to use better software to see how many aircrew are reaching their flying limits in order to avoid a higher risk of flight cancellations.

Shares in Cathay fell as executives spoke at the hearing. The stock was down 1.6% at 11 a.m. local time, trimming gains for the year to around 6.1%.

