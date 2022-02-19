(Bloomberg) --

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is to require all passengers flying to mainland China from Hong Kong to present a negative Covid-19 test result within 48 hours of departure, according to a statement Saturday.

The move is a “precautionary measure to reduce the risk of exposure” for passengers and Cathay employees, and will start on Feb. 23, the Hong Kong-based airline said.

Hong Kong is set to a report a record 7,000 daily Covid cases along with 7,000 preliminary positive infections, local media earlier reported.

