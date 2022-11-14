(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. closed its last overseas outpost, bringing some US-based pilots back to Hong Kong as the airline trims expenses after being heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Cathay’s US pilot bases shut on Oct. 31 and some crew will relocate to Hong Kong in the coming weeks, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. More than 60 US-based employees are leaving the airline, the memo said.

Representatives for Cathay didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airline had pilot centers in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Anchorage, a major cargo hub. It already closed bases in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and New Zealand after Covid restrictions shredded flying schedules.

While Hong Kong has opened its borders to quarantine-free travel again, Cathay expects it will take at least two more years to fully recover. The airline flew just 16% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity in September, with testing still required on entry into Hong Kong and Cathay’s most significant market -- mainland China -- demanding quarantine on entry, keeping a lid on demand.

