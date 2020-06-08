2h ago
Cathay, Swire Pacific, Air China Suspend Trading in Hong Kong
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. was suspended from trading on Tuesday, as were the shares of its second-biggest investor, Air China Ltd.
- Swire Pacific, Cathay’s largest investor, was also suspended from trading. The companies didn’t give any detailed reason for the halts
- The suspensions come as global airlines face a wave of consolidation and bailouts, after the coronavirus pandemic decimated global travel
- NOTE: Air China has a roughly 30% stake in Cathay
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.