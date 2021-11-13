(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. tightened crew restrictions after a pilot arriving in Hong Kong from Frankfurt tested positive for Covid-19, leading to a lockdown of his residential estate, the South China Morning Post reported.

The airline will move its crew to a different hotel in Frankfurt and will suspend layovers in the city as soon as possible, the company said. Compliance checks at overseas stations will also be increased.

Local crew need to get booster vaccinations and those who operate cargo flights are required to be tested daily with stricter monitoring, authorities said on Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.