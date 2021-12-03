(Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood called non-fungible tokens “the greatest thing to happen to artists.”

But the comment Friday at a Bloomberg panel in Miami prompted a disagreement with billionaire art investor and real estate developer Jorge Perez. Perez, whose name is on Miami’s main art museum, said he didn’t understand the “new art” and won’t buy NFTs.

“The beauty of art is always the personal experience,” Perez said, praising the museum experience.

Wood countered that NFTs are a “thing of beauty as well.”

