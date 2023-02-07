(Bloomberg) -- Connected TV should benefit from the likely shift in advertising trends epitomized by the pact between streaming platform Roku Inc. and food delivery service DoorDash Inc., ARK Investment Management Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood said.

The Roku-DoorDash deal will allow customers to order meals and snacks they see on television advertisements. This may be a part of the shift to digital TV from linear ads that may be worth as much as $170 billion globally, Wood tweeted.

Roku Partners With DoorDash to Deliver Food Seen in TV Ads

She was responding to a tweet from Ark employee Andrew Kim who said the Roku pact “seems like one of the most intuitive use cases for bottom-funnel CTV advertising” and was in line with the firm’s Big Ideas paper published earlier this month.

ARK Sticks With $1 Million Bitcoin Forecast After Horror Year

(Corrects spelling of name in final paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.