(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management looked set for another tough day on Friday, with all seven of its U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds falling ahead of the Wall Street open.

The flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) was down 1.9% at 6:20 a.m. in New York, poised to add to a three-day losing streak in which it has dropped more than 13%. The Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) fell 1.8% as the most recent data showed it posting a record $251 million outflow on Wednesday.

Ark’s funds have been caught up in the broad tech selloff as rising bond yields make investors cautious about expensive parts of the stock market. The firm’s products had been on a red-hot run over the past year as Wood’s strategy of targeting disruptive innovation won a legion of fans.

It’s not all bad news for Wood, however. Technical analysis suggests some of the funds, including the flagship ARKK, may have fallen too far, too fast. Its 14-day relative-strength index fell below 30 on Thursday, a level most analysts consider oversold.

Meanwhile, surging bets against the fund have eased. Short interest in ARKK has edged lower to 4.7% of shares outstanding, down from a peak of 5% on Friday, according to IHS Markit data.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.