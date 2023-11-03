(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Merryn Talks Money on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Merryn Talks Money on Spotify

This week on Merryn Talks Money, we bring you a conversation with Cathie Wood, founder of Ark Investment Management. Ark offers a variety of exchange traded funds, but the one many investors will know is ARK Innovation. It’s actively managed, very high conviction, unlinked to any particular sector, geographical area or index and is, as the name suggests, focused on companies doing something innovative.

The strategy worked amazingly well in 2020 and 2021—shares in the ETF went up more than four-fold, hitting almost $160. Then, as interest rates rose, things started to go less well: shares plummeted more than 80%, bottoming out a little below $30. Their now going for close to $38.

So what went right and what went wrong? Market dynamics are to blame, says Wood. She maintains that her confidence in her strategy and in the five technology platforms she sees driving the future is still absolute.

As Wood tells it, if all goes well, ours will soon be a world where we all use autonomous electric taxis, cancer is diagnosed early, labor shortages are filled using robots and every dull task is given over to artificial intelligence. At the same time, our energy transition problems will be solved by nuclear power.

But will this optimistic vision, if it comes to pass, translate into a new bull market for the companies that drive it, or was Wood’s stunning pandemic-period performance merely a function of very low interest rates?

--With assistance from Sommer Saadi.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.