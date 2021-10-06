(Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.

Ark is closing its New York office permanently at the end of October and relocating its corporate headquarters to St. Petersburg, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Florida has seen a burst of interest from investment firms since the start of the pandemic as the work-from-home revolution pushes companies to reconsider their presence in pricey business hubs such as New York and San Francisco.

Workers are also demanding more lifestyle options, and sunny Florida with its lack of a state income tax has proved popular.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.