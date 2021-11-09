(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management snapped up more shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. on Monday, not long before the trading platform revealed it had suffered a cyber attack.

Shares of both Robinhood and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF or ARKF were hit on Tuesday, with the online brokerage sliding as much as 3.9%. The ARKF fund declined by as much as 1.8% to its lowest level in nearly two weeks.

The ARKF acquired 91,323 Robinhood shares in Monday’s session, according to fund disclosures that may not represent all of the firm’s activities. Then after the market closed, Robinhood said it had experienced a data breach compromising information from about 7 million accounts.

California-based Robinhood has been trading around or below its $38 initial public offering price since late October and is now about 3% below that point.

ARK Investment, meanwhile, is the fifth largest holder in Robinhood with a roughly 2.1% stake, according to Bloomberg data. ARK didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pain for both companies may well be temporary. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Elliott Stein wrote that “legal fallout from Robinhood’s data breach disclosed on Nov. 8 should be minimal.” He estimates prior fines for hacked accounts suggest a Robinhood penalty of about $10 million.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.