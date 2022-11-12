(Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood says the US economy is teetering on a potential repeat of the Roaring Twenties, or if the Federal Reserve ignores deflationary pressures and presses ahead with its tightening cycle, the Great Depression.

In a string of messages posted on Twitter on Saturday, Wood said the current economy echoes 1920, when World War I and the Spanish flu -- and the associated supply chain snarls -- pushed inflation above 20%, only to have it drop dramatically the following year. The Federal Reserve, which lowered interest rates at the time, helped usher in the era known as the Roaring Twenties, or a decade of economic growth.

A decade later, amid warnings of over speculation in the stock market, the Fed increased interest rates. The Great Crash was then followed by the Great Depression.

Wood urged the Fed to pivot from its current rate-hike cycle, saying the economy is showing signs of reducing inflationary pressures. “We would not be surprised to see broad-based inflation turn negative in 2023,” she said.

If the Fed doesn’t pivot, “the set-up will be more like 1929,” she said.

She also took aim at the bipartisan Chips and Science Act, which President Joe Biden said will help the US “out-compete the rest of the world” in chipmaking.

“The Chips Act could harm trade perhaps more than we understand,” she wrote.

Some Twitter users responded to Wood’s tweets by cautioning against 100-year-old comparisons.

