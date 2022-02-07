(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, said Monday that consumers are starting to rebel against rising auto prices and warned that manufacturers could be stuck with a glut of inventory.

“Auto manufacturers enjoyed pricing power during the COVID-related supply shock but may regret moves that, along with soaring oil prices, have accelerated the shift to electric vehicles,” she wrote in a tweet. “This inflation is transitory.”

Wood, who has previously said that companies “overreacted” to supply chain bottlenecks, retweeted a thread from ARK analyst Sam Korus in which he argued that auto demand may not be sustainable at current price levels.

