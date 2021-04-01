(Bloomberg) -- A pair of Cathie Wood exchange-traded funds added around $1 billion in a single day this week in an emphatic display of investor loyalty toward the famed Ark Investment Management founder.

The flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) took in a record $717 million on Tuesday, while the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation fund (ARKX) absorbed $281 million on its first day of trading, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Alongside bumper trading volumes on the day, it makes ARKX among the best-ever ETF debuts.

The massive inflows come in the wake of a mixed stretch for Wood. After one of the best performances of 2020, ARKK has dropped 3.7% this year amid a rough patch for tech shares. Before a flood of cash this week, Ark’s main fund had posted five consecutive days of outflows, its longest stretch on record.

“This is investors taking advantage to jump in after the drop from the top,” said Athanasios Psarofagis, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “You can see some investors were shaken out because there were some days of outflows during this period but for the most part people held strong so the demand is still there.”

ARKK was up 2.4% in pre-market trading as of 10:40 a.m. in New York, while the space fund rose 1.9%.

