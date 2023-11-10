(Bloomberg) -- Not even its status as the national university of the Catholic Church can outweigh the pressures facing smaller private US colleges as Moody’s Investors Service cuts the credit rating of the Catholic University of America.

Moody’s downgraded the Washington, D.C.-based school’s rating one notch to Baa1 on Thursday, three levels above junk designation, citing its forecasts for possible operating losses as it works to draw more students in the door.

“Weak operating performance is not likely to rebound significantly for several years,” the Moody’s analysts led by Mary Cooney wrote in a research report evaluating the credit. “Heightened financial risk stemming from the additional use of available liquidity for operations” was a key driver in the downgrade.

Although “disappointing,” the downgrade was not a surprise, a spokesperson for Catholic said in an emailed statement. While the school boosted enrollment this fall and recently completed a $500 million capital campaign, “the action reflects the very real operating challenges we face and are diligently working to solve.”

The institution faces possible shortfalls through at least 2026 as it draws more heavily on reserves to market itself, the analyst said. The outlook on the rating for the university’s $185 million of outstanding debt is stable, given its strong donor support that provides a “financial cushion while the university executes on its enrollment strategies,” according to Moody’s.

The school said that they don’t anticipate issuing more debt and the downgrade is “not a material change” practically speaking.

Colleges across the US are facing enrollment pressures as they jockey for a shrinking pool of high school graduates expected in the coming years. Catholic enrolled about 3,139 undergraduate students this fall which is down about 16% from a decade earlier, according to figures provided by the school.

Catholic’s DC location and “unique role within the Catholic higher education framework” does offer it some protection, according to Moody’s. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, Catholic is the nation’s only higher-education institution founded by the US bishops. It began educating undergraduate students in 1904 and boasts alumni including US Senator Bob Casey and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

