(Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of electric-vehicle batteries, will delay release of its first-quarter results to April 30, instead of April 28 as previously planned, according to an exchange filing.

The company says in the filing that the decision was made based on a “principle of prudence,” adding that it wants to ensure the quality of the report and the accuracy of information disclosed, without giving further details.

The company earlier reported a better-than-expected full-year profit and announced it plans to spend 13 billion yuan ($2 billion) on a new factory in China on April 21.

