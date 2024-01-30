CATL Says 2023 Profit as High as $6.3 Billion on Strong Battery Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. shares soared Wednesday after the Chinese battery giant posted a jump in full-year earnings, allaying investor concerns that profitability could be waning.

The stock climbed as much as 8.2% in Shenzhen, marking its biggest intraday in a year.

Net income was between 42.5 billion and 45.5 billion yuan ($6.3 billion), the company, better known as CATL, said in a statement late Tuesday. The high end beat analyst estimates of 43.9 billion yuan and represents a 48% increase from 2022. Fourth-quarter net income will be between 11.4 billion and 14.7 billion yuan, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Jefferies analyst Johnson Wan said stronger growth in earnings versus volume suggests CATL achieved stable or improving unit profit and margin in the fourth quarter, “contrary to previous concern that profitability could be deteriorating.”

Concerns about declining margins in CATL’s electric vehicle battery unit, the largest of its business segments, “are overdone,” Citigroup analyst Jack Shang said.

For more analyst reaction to the earnings, click here

CATL maintains a clear lead in battery making globally and within China, the world’s biggest EV market. Its share of the global EV battery market rose to 37.4% in November from 36.9% in October, according to the latest data from SNE Research Inc. BYD Co. ranked second with 15.7%.

However, headwinds are emerging as EV sales momentum slows. Tesla Inc. last week reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations and warned of weaker sales growth in 2024, while Volkswagen AG and Renault SA have walked back plans to sell shares in their EV businesses.

The China Passenger Car Association expects deliveries of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to dealers to rise 25% to 11 million units this year, a slowdown from 36% in 2023 and 96% in 2022.

Read More: EV Maker Stocks That Were Adding Billions Face Bleak Future

CATL is also facing potential scrutiny in the US, where lawmakers have called for an investigation and import restrictions on four Chinese companies they say are involved in Ford Motor Co.’s planned Michigan battery plant, according to a Reuters report. While none of the companies were named, and CATL denied any connection or wrongdoing in relation to the accusations, its shares fell 4.3% Tuesday to the lowest since December 2020.

--With assistance from Evelyn Yu and Charlotte Yang.

(Add share price move from 2nd pragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.