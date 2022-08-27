(Bloomberg) -- An Illinois woman and a Georgia man who raised $650 million with promises to invest in cattle and marijuana businesses were convicted of fraud for a Ponzi scheme that prosecutors said left clients with tens of millions in losses.

Reva Joyce Stachniw, 70, of Galesburg, Illinois, and Ron Throgmartin, 58, of Buford, Georgia, solicited money from 2017 to 2019 for short-term bets in cattle with promises of returns of 10% to 20% in periods as short as a few weeks, the US Department of Justice said in a press release. They also used “fraudulent pretenses to solicit money” for their Colorado-based marijuana business, Universal Herbs LLC, the DOJ said.

But instead, they used the cash to “repay other investors in a Ponzi-style investment scheme, or to enrich themselves,” the department said.

Stachniw and Throgmartin were convicted Friday in a Colorado federal court on five counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, court records show. They face up to 20 years for each count, the DOJ said.

Steve Sadow, Throgmartin’s attorney, said that while his client “respects the jury’s decision, he believes the right and just verdict should have been not guilty on all counts.”

An attorney for Stachniw didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors said the defendants communicated almost daily by text, email or phone call, and discussed how much money they needed to raise from new investors to avoid overdrawing the various bank accounts they used.

In one exchange, Stachniw expressed surprise that Throgmartin was able to keep securing new investors. “I can’t believe you are able to find people with money,” she wrote around Aug. 7, 2018, according to court filings.

The case is US v Stachniw, 21-cr-148, US District Court, District of Colorado

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.