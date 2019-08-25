(Bloomberg) -- August is living up to its reputation as a month where volatility typically increases. President Donald Trump’s latest boost for tariffs on Chinese goods and China’s move to counter those increases on American supplies, created a fall-out in global markets.

As strategists and investors assess these most recent developments, here is a snapshot of some thoughts about the impact:

‘Meaningful’ Escalation Risks

Chetan Ahya, Michael Zezas et al., Morgan Stanley

We view risks of further escalation as meaningful. If the U.S. raises tariffs on all imports from China to 25% and China makes a matching response with these measures staying in place for 4-6 months, we believe that the global economy will be in recession in 6-9 months.

Cautious on FX Risk

Zach Pandl et al., Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The unexpected escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict late last week looks set to reinforce a number of existing trends in global FX markets, including yen strength, weakness in several currencies in emerging-market Asia, and a tough environment for EM FX carry trades. Policy support appears unlikely in the near term, so for now investors should lean FX risk in a cautious direction.

Praveen Korapaty et al., Goldman Sachs

Given the proximity to all-time lows set around the Brexit vote in 2016, we believe the probability of U.S. 10-year yields revisiting (and going through) those levels has risen substantially. At the same time, we think markets will press front end cut pricing even more, which reinforces our (bull) steepening bias in U.S. yield curves. We could also see medium and longer term breakevens compress further, pushing them in the direction of the 2015/16 lows.

We think demand for U.S. rate volatility is higher in a rally than a sell-off. It will also mean even more inverted expiry curves in the near term, though we note that barring recessionary states, these inversions do not tend to persist over long periods.

S&P 500 May Test 200-DMA

Julian Emanuel, BTIG LLC

A headline-driven test of the S&P 500’s 200-day moving average (2,790) as we head into September -- traditionally the weakest month of the year for stocks -- is a strong possibility, with a break below opening the door to the 200-week moving average at 2,470. At the same time, we bear in mind that the secular uptrend, defined by the 200-week MA, has contained all of the sell-offs of the 10-year long bull market, that past “summer slides” fully recovered by year’s end more often than not.

Margins and Valuations

Dennis DeBusschere, Evercore ISI

For now, better than expected productivity and elevated margin sentiment point to solid U.S. economic growth and are a support for margins. S&P earnings growth expectations have remained stable, supporting cash return. High cash return rates are an important valuation support.

Demand Shocks

Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho Bank Ltd.

There is no justification for thinking that rate cuts and re-opening the quantitative easing spigots will meaningfully cushion adverse demand shocks from trade.

We expect that 10-year Treasury yields will be in the wider 1.46-1.62% range for now as U.S.-China risks alongside policy speak is examined. Along with the tumble in Treasury yields, both USD/JPY and USD/CHF are expected to be heavy and weighted by safe-haven demand. Short Korean won, Taiwanese dollar, Singapore dollar and Australian dollar trades could lead the way before some stabilization.

