(Bloomberg) -- Cava Group Inc. posted fourth-quarter sales that beat estimates as more people visited and shelled out for premium dishes.

The key measure of same-store sales rose 11.4%, surpassing the 6.3% analysts expected. An increase in traffic was responsible for more than half of the gain, with the rest coming from higher prices and the popularity of premium menu items.

Revenue of $175.5 million beat the average analyst estimate, as did adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Restaurant-level margins of 22.4% also surpassed expectations.

Cava shares rose 1% in extended trading. The stock has advanced 17% this year through Monday’s close.

A news outlet published a story on Cava’s earnings on Monday afternoon. The company had planned to release its results after the close on Tuesday.

