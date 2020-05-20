(Bloomberg) -- Uruguayan caviar producer Estuario del Plata has started to receive orders from U.S., European and Russian importers after its sales virtually ground to a halt for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With all of our clients that we speak to there is a certain optimism that things are starting to pick up,” Chief Executive Officer Facundo Marquez said in a telephone interview.

Uruguay is the sole producer of caviar in Latin America with Estuario del Plata and Black River Caviar operating sturgeon farms on the Black River in the country’s hinterland.

Estuario del Plata started its annual harvest this month and plans to produce as much as seven metric tons of caviar in 2020, up from six last year, Marquez said. “We are going to produce all we can. We expect what demand there is will be enough for all our production.”

