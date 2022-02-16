(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds domiciled in the Cayman Islands loaded up on Treasuries in December for an ill-timed covering of short positions just before the big new year selloff in bonds.

The latest Treasury Department data show a $39.3 billion of purchases from the territory, famously the home of speculative fast-money funds.

The buying, the most since May 2018, represents the largest net purchase from any region by far with the next highest being the euro area at $4.8 billion. Japan-based investors purchased $4.6 billion and the U.K. $2.4 billion.

The flurry of Cayman Islands-based activity likely represented “short covering from the levered investor community, following $162bn of sales over the first 11 months of the year,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Jay Barry wrote in a note.

After closing 2021 at 1.51%, U.S. 10-year yields hit 1.90% in January as investors priced in an aggressive monetary policy approach from the Federal Reserve.

Yields went on to breach 2% on Feb 10. and currently sit just above that level in Wednesday’s New York session.

