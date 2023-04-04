CBI Postpones City Dinner After Claim of Rape, Drug Use Among Staff

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government has sought to distance itself from the Confederation of British Industry following allegations of sexual harassment, drug use and rape among the business group’s staff.

The Treasury has postponed meetings with the CBI pending an investigation into the claims, according to a person familiar with the situation. A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said it was postponing “ministerial engagement” with the CBI.

Companies are also reviewing their membership of the lobby group, which has appointed law firm Fox Williams LLP to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct which initially resulted in Tony Danker stepping aside as its director general last month.

On Monday, the Guardian newspaper published details of separate allegations of sexual harassment from more than a dozen women who’ve worked at the CBI. The report said one woman claims she was raped at a staff party on a boat in London.

The probe has been expanded to cover the scope of the new allegations, which are separate and unrelated to claims made against Danker.

Later Monday, Bloomberg reported that Labour politician Lisa Nandy had withdrawn from a “political engagement” event being held by the CBI.

A Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc spokesperson said the “recent allegations are deeply concerning,” in an emailed statement Wednesday. The engineering company said it would await the outcome of a probe into the allegations “before considering our membership.”

A spokesperson for audit firm EY said “the allegations about the CBI are extremely concerning,” and that they were awaiting the outcome of investigations.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc said it wrote to the CBI at the start of the week to request further information on the investigation and to seek reassurances that it is being taken seriously.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was due to speak at the CBI’s annual dinner, originally scheduled for May 11, alongside a senior politician who had yet to be named. The BOE told the CBI that Bailey would withdraw from the event if it went ahead, the Guardian reported.

Tables at the dinner cost as much as £4,900 ($6,110).

In an email to members this week, CBI President Brian McBride said it was “treating these allegations with upmost seriousness.”

A spokesperson for the CBI said Wednesday: “We understand the government’s decision to pause engagement pending the outcome of the independent investigation. Soon after Easter, the CBI board expects to have preliminary findings and actions from the first phase of the investigation.”

