(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s most prominent business group, the Confederation of British Industry, has reached a settlement with its former chief Tony Danker who was dismissed following complaints of workplace misconduct.

Danker was sacked as director general of the CBI last April after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward staff, including viewing pictures on Instagram and sending messages unrelated to work outside of business hours.

He apologized at the time for making staff feel uncomfortable but argued he’d been made a “fall guy” for a separate and unrelated scandal involving more serious allegations against other people at the CBI.

Read More: Sacked CBI Boss Danker Says He’s the Fall Guy After Sex Scandal

The CBI said Monday it had settled legal action brought by Danker and reiterated that he “is not associated in any way with the historical allegations” of sexual assault against staff, which pre-date his time at the lobby group. It didn’t disclose other details of the settlement.

A string of companies quit the CBI last year following reports of the more serious sexual assault allegations in the Guardian newspaper. It was frozen out of Westminster after the accusations, but has since resumed conversations with the main political parties.

Danker declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.