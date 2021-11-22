(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson must reverse decades of “benign neglect” of British regions and reduce London’s dominant position in the U.K. economy, the head of the country’s biggest business lobby group will say on Monday.

Deindustrialization since the 1980s led to a regional “brain drain” as young people left to chase better-paid jobs in the south, where multinationals thrived, Confederation of British Industry Director-General Tony Danker will say in a speech at the group’s annual conference in the Port of Tyne near Newcastle on Monday, according to remarks released by his office.

That “ambivalence” about the fate of northern towns and cities left a trail of shuttered high streets and a “loss of pride in place,” he’ll say.

“In too many sectors, the U.K. now feels like a branch-line economy, with the most productive parts of a sector, such as HQs, too often based in London and the South East, and the branch managers and the back office based everywhere else,” Danker will say. “We want an economy of many hubs. That means using all parts of the country to their full potential.”

Danker’s comments chime with Johnson’s electoral promise to “level up” the country by equalizing opportunities nationwide. They signal corporate Britain is ready to work with a Conservative prime minister who has often clashed with business, famously once dismissing it with profanity: “F*** Business.”

In an interview before his speech, Danker said business and government need to work more closely to meet the leveling up aim.

Until now, “we’ve had policymakers try things and cross their fingers as to whether the private sector will be engaged,” he said. “We need to invert that. Rather than Whitehall churning out policy without business engagement, let’s get businesses round tables, to genuinely set economic plans, against which they’re genuinely going to commit investment and let’s build the policy to support it.”

Rail Plan

One area where more engagement may be needed is on the government’s railway plans for Northern England. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday announced a 96 billion-pound ($130 billion) strategy that retreated from previous government promises to build entirely new high-speed links from Birmingham to Leeds and from Manchester to Leeds. Instead, both routes will rely on a mixture of new track and upgrades to existing infrastructure.

The plan led to a backlash from Conservative members of Parliament representing areas that will lose out, and Danker said businesses across northern England are “very upset,” especially in Leeds and Bradford, which will no longer be a stop on the planned Manchester-to-Leeds link. “The government has to engage with those communities, those parts of the business community about how we’re going to solve some of those problems.”

Danker said the government must use the tax system better to stimulate business investment, noting that a two-year “super-deduction” announced earlier this year by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak doesn’t last long enough. He called for more investment in skills, including in areas like engineering and digital, saying government efforts so far are “in the foothills” of what’s needed.

And he said the government needs to make “bets” to fund “stuff that clearly the market isn’t going to fund by itself,” and provide “catalytic public investment.” He cited Germany’s success in attracting a Tesla Inc. gigafactory by investing in the battery industry.

Despite identifying the London-centric nature of the U.K. economy as a problem, Danker said the aim shouldn’t be to diminish the capital, because its prosperity benefits the regions too. “I don’t see it as a zero-sum game,” he said. “London is a very, very active participant in a leveling up economy.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.