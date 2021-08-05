(Bloomberg) -- The bipartisan U.S. infrastructure bill would add $256 billion to the federal budget deficit over a decade, the Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

CBO’s release of its score of the $550 billion infrastructure bill is a much-anticipated milestone as senators seek to advance the legislation ahead of Congress’s August recess. The infrastructure spending forms a key part of President Joe Biden’s economic policy and will be a launching point for a subsequent $3.5 trillion economic package that includes climate and health care initiatives.

