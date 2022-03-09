(Bloomberg) -- Cboe Global Markets Inc. promoted David Howson to president amid a number of senior leadership changes that the exchange operator said will position it to continue expanding globally, according to a statement.

Howson, currently executive vice president and president for the Europe and Asia Pacific regions, begins his new role in May. The Chicago-based company also named Ade Cordell as president for the Asia Pacific region and Natan Tiefenbrun as president of its European business.

“The leadership changes allow us to scale and think globally, in an even more coordinated fashion than we have before,” Howson said in an interview.

Cboe, previously known as the Chicago Board Options Exchange, has sought to boost its presence abroad, expanding in Europe, Asia and North America with the acquisition of Aequitas Innovations Inc., the parent of Toronto-based NEO Exchange, last year. It also added new asset classes with a deal to buy cryptocurrency company Eris Digital Holdings LLC.

Howson joined Cboe as part of the acquisition of Bats Global Markets Inc. in 2017. He will relocate to Chicago from London to eventually oversee Cboe’s global business lines including equities, derivatives, fixed income and data.

Cordell, currently senior vice president and president of Cboe Netherlands, will relocate to Asia in the fourth quarter for his new position, responsible for business expansion in Australia and Japan. Tiefenbrun, whose current role is senior vice president and head of European equities, will oversee Cboe’s U.K. and Amsterdam-based businesses.

“We want to deliver to our global customers a consistent experience across asset class and geographies,” chief executive officer and current president Ed Tilly said. Tilly will remain CEO and chairman.

