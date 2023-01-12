(Bloomberg) -- Last year’s market swings and uncertainty have caused investors to change betting strategies, extending last year’s record demand for Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s newest options offerings.

The exchange operator’s options that track the S&P 500 and expire in 7 days or less reached record volumes in 2022, executives said. The shorter-dated options are Cboe’s most popular derivatives products, and trading in these options on the day of expiration — known as “zero-day to expiry” — represents its fastest-growing segment. The company expects investor demand to continue in the new year.

The war in Ukraine, inflation that climbed to a 40-year high and soaring interest rates spooked investors and generated volatility that lasted through 2022. Risks are so high that traders want to get in and out of the market on a daily basis, boosting the use of the zero-day options.

“We are starting to see a wonderful utility of these products and the data is showing customers need more flexibility in their expiry profiles and overall shorter tenors,” Arianne Adams, head of derivatives and global client services, said in an interview. With options that offer maturities on every day of the week, investors can now trade and hedge with greater flexibility and precision, she said.

Key indexes that track average daily volumes of US total put-and-call options, including on Cboe and the New York Stock Exchange, increased roughly 5% from 2021 through 2022.

Average daily volumes for SPX options with expirations in seven days or less grew to 1.8 million contracts in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 925,000 in the first quarter, according to Cboe. The largest growth came from the zero-day segment, which surged more than 200% in the same period.

Overall volumes set records, with 558 million contracts sold in 2022. That’s a daily average of 2.2 million contracts, up 63% from the prior year. The zero-day options made up 43% of overall SPX volumes in December.

Traders gained access to SPX options that expire each day of the week when the Chicago-based exchange expanded its offerings last year. In the first half of 2022, Cboe added Tuesday and Thursday expiration options. That followed the success of its weekly options expiring Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The expansion allows traders to get in and out of their positions more quickly. Zero-day options are weekly contracts bought and sold on the same day they expire. This allows investors to hedge or correct for market swings.

“In these higher-volatility markets, investors want to reduce volatility, so they use options on broad-based indices,” and can adjust positions during any trading day, Adams said.

Rival CME Group Inc. also has launched E-mini S&P 500 weekly options and expanded them to cover every day of the week.

Cboe has devoted more resources, both people and technology, to match the demand and increased volume from users. Adams, 45, said a diverse set of investors is drawn to these shorter-dated options products.

“The momentum has been substantial,” causing the exchange to add and enhance offerings, which further “accelerated the growth,” she said.

Adams says the boom in short-dated options trading is likely to continue.

“We don’t see it slowing down, we see it sustaining” she said. “The volumes will continue to persist.”

(Updates with options index volumes in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.